Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Tequila-Fueled Pride Party, Island Style Pub Crawl and More

June 23, 2023 4:00AM

Saint Arnold is taking its craft brew fueled pub crawl to Galveston Island this Saturday.
Saint Arnold is taking its craft brew fueled pub crawl to Galveston Island this Saturday. Photo by Doogie Roux
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Pride Parade Party at El Big Bad

Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
419 Travis

As the city comes alive with the annual Pride Parade and festival, downtown tequila temple El Big Bad is gearing up for an all-day fiesta. It's just blocks away from the parade route, welcoming 21+ attendees (to enjoy DJ beats, a unicorn costume contest and piñata and specially priced Pride margaritas.

Saint Arnold Galveston Pub Crawl

Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m,

Starting with a punch card pickup at the Galveston Historic Seaport (home to the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA for which the brewery’s Elissa IPA is named), the Saint Arnold Pub Crawl will take over island bars in Galveston. Hop from bars like Tsunami Exotic Tequila Emporium, Stuttgarden Tavern and Brews Brothers, then head to Saengerfest Park for the afterparty and to score your well deserved Saint A pint glass.

Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting at Market Square Tower

Saturday, 6 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP)
777 Preston

Tequila fans can peruse an impressive selection of craft agave spirits at the Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting. The all-inclusive experience will feature a full night of spirited education with tequila specialists, tequila sampling, cocktails and eats including the H-E-B Gourmet Nacho Bar and bites from Harold’s in the Heights, Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine, Bundt Cake-A-Holic and more. Tickets are $75 and $95 VIP. Guests can also enter the Party Wagon Raffle to win over $1,500 in tequila, summer libations, swag and more, with every dollar raised going to Second Chances Network Charity and its mission to assist orphaned children.

Three Year Anniversary at Tenfold Coffee

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
101 Aurora

Tenfold Coffee is turning three, and it’s hosting an anniversary celebration featuring food, music and a latte art throwdown, alongside pop-up from friends including Burmalicious by Suu, Cochinita, Khoi Barbecue and Belly of the Beast, to name a few.

Burger Bun-anza at Theodore Rex

Sunday, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
1302 Nance

The team at Theodore Rex are kissing their relaxed fine dining side goodbye for a more casual day of burgers and fun at its first-ever Burger Bun-anza. Pop by to order from the counter (and grab open seating throughout the restaurant and patio) and enjoy brisket, dry-aged strip and chuck blend burgers with house aoili, pickles, onions and cheddar on a homemade egg bun alongside double-fried beef fat fries, a veggie burger option and porch poundin’ wines by the glass and bottle. The burgers will be sold from 12:30 p.m. until sold out.
