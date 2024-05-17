Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Chef-Packed Food and Wine Festival Makes its Debut

Houston Greek Fest at St. Basil the Great Orthodox ChurchFriday–Saturday
1100 Eldridge
St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church invites all to get a taste of Greek culture, with its family-friendly fete featuring Greek foods and pastries, church tours, shopping, traditional dancing, kids’ activities and more. Free admission is available by bringing in three canned goods per person to support our local community; or pay $10 for adults (free for children 10 and under).
Pasadena Strawberry Festival at the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal FairgroundsFriday–Sunday
7902 Fairmont
The Pasadena Strawberry Festival returns for a weekend of fun, with highlights from a BBQ Cook-Off and Carnival to the Strawberry Festival Parade, Mutton Bustin’ and more. Tickets are $5-$40 (free admission Thursday).
Empanada and Art Pop-Up at JŪNSaturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out)
420 East 20th
Houston artist Silvia Roman (aka Donkeemom) and chef Evelyn Garcia are collaborating for a unique one-day-only Empanada and Art Pop-Up. Pop by to enjoy empanadas with fillings including Picadillo, Chicken Curry and Guava & Cream Cheese. There will also be two limited-run custom art drops, a collab art print and a collab shirt from Donkeemom and Throwback City.
Heads & Tails at 8th WonderSaturday, noon to midnight
2202 Dallas
8th Wonder invites folks for a celebration of crawfish, music, craft suds and good vibes at its Heads & Tails event. Tap your toes to live tuness from Ruben Moreno's Zydeco Re-Evolution, Grand Old Grizzly and DJ Tempty from 1 to 5 p.m.; and peel-pinch-and-suck mudbugs from Clutch City Crawfish alongside tasty 8th wonder brews. No tickets necessary.
Bazaar Food and Wine Festival at Sugar Land Town SquareSaturday, 5 to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP)
In partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Bazaar Food and Wine Festival makes its debut, featuring an all-star lineup of 40 of Houston’s most prominent chefs, including Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co, Mi Tierra’s Martin Weaver, Kaiser Lashkari of Himalaya, Mayank Istwal of Musaafer, Top Chef alum Dawn Burrell and Paul Qui, and more. Tickets are $150 GA and $200 VIP.