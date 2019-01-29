 


4
The "Darlene" breakfast taco at Soliz Casa de Tacos uses fresh, handmade flour tortillas.EXPAND
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Breakfast Taco

Houston Press | January 29, 2019 | 4:30am
AA

Best Breakfast Taco: Soliz Casa de Tacos

Soliz Casa de Tacos is the kind of place that you find, fall in love with, and revisit often. Family owned and operated since 1984, this mom and pop shop has been serving generations of families with a recipe of fresh, handmade flour tortillas filled to the brim with stuffings ranging from huevos con chorizo (eggs with chorizo) to frijoles con tocino (beans with bacon), and barbacoa on Fridays and Saturdays. The homey, standalone restaurant got a facelift in 2016, but that hasn’t changed the recipes or the satisfaction derived biting into what is consistently one of the best breakfast tacos around.

303 Dulles, Stafford
281-499-8359
solizcasadetacos.com

Readers' Choice: Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main, Houston
713-807-8226
tacosagogo.com

2912 White Oak, Houston
713-864-8226
tacosagogo.com

910 Louisiana, Houston (One Shell Plaza)
713-226-8226
tacosagogo.com

3401 West TC Jester, Houston
713-681-8226
tacosagogo.com

23701 Cinco Ranch, Suite 140, Katy
281-665-1085
tacosagogo.com

 
