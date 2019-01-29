Best of Houston® 2019: Best Breakfast Taco

Best Breakfast Taco: Soliz Casa de Tacos

Soliz Casa de Tacos is the kind of place that you find, fall in love with, and revisit often. Family owned and operated since 1984, this mom and pop shop has been serving generations of families with a recipe of fresh, handmade flour tortillas filled to the brim with stuffings ranging from huevos con chorizo (eggs with chorizo) to frijoles con tocino (beans with bacon), and barbacoa on Fridays and Saturdays. The homey, standalone restaurant got a facelift in 2016, but that hasn’t changed the recipes or the satisfaction derived biting into what is consistently one of the best breakfast tacos around.