Best of Houston® 2019: Best Brunch

Best Brunch: The Classic

This no-fuss neighborhood spot re-imagines the old benjy’s on Washington, offering a diner-style vibe with countertop swivel seats, an open kitchen and simple, nostalgic eats. During weekend brunch, that nostalgia comes in the form of spectacularly fluffy Dutch baby pancakes drizzled in maple syrup; Russian-style pelmeni dumplings dolloped with crème fraiche; classic Wisconsin cheese burgers accompanied by Kennebec fries; and your new favorite breakfast sandwich—an English muffin packed with tender pork belly, nutty Gruyère, a crispy, gooey fried egg and pepper jam. Tack on white peach mimosas, Bloody Marys and One-Eyed Willys (those are cold brews spiked with rum, Kahlua and Irish cream) and you may just want to stay all day.