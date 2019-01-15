Best of Houston® 2019: Best Brunch

Best Brunch: The Classic
This no-fuss neighborhood spot re-imagines the old benjy’s on Washington, offering a diner-style vibe with countertop swivel seats, an open kitchen and simple, nostalgic eats. During weekend brunch, that nostalgia comes in the form of spectacularly fluffy Dutch baby pancakes drizzled in maple syrup; Russian-style pelmeni dumplings dolloped with crème fraiche; classic Wisconsin cheese burgers accompanied by Kennebec fries; and your new favorite breakfast sandwich—an English muffin packed with tender pork belly, nutty Gruyère, a crispy, gooey fried egg and pepper jam. Tack on white peach mimosas, Bloody Marys and One-Eyed Willys (those are cold brews spiked with rum, Kahlua and Irish cream) and you may just want to stay all day.
5922 Washington, Houston
713-868-1131
theclassichouston.com
Readers' Choice: Snooze, An A.M. Eatery
600 West Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 500, Houston
713-470-4586
snoozeeatery.com/locations/houstontandc
3217 Montrose Boulevard, Suite 100, Houston
713-574-6655
snoozeeatery.com/locations/montrose
718 West 18th, Suite A, Houston
346-237-9150
snoozeeatery.com/locations/the-heights
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite K100, Katy
281-394-7780
snoozeeatery.com/locations/katyhouston
5000 Westheimer, Suite 120, Houston
281-810-6130
snoozeeatery.com/locations/galleria
820 Bay Area Boulevard, Suite 100, Clear Lake
346-230-4883
snoozeeatery.com/locations/Clear-Lake
