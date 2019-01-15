 


Lemon ricotta Dutch baby pancakes with pecans, berries and maple syrup make for a choice lazy day brunch.EXPAND
Lemon ricotta Dutch baby pancakes with pecans, berries and maple syrup make for a choice lazy day brunch.
Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Brunch

Houston Press | January 15, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Brunch: The Classic

This no-fuss neighborhood spot re-imagines the old benjy’s on Washington, offering a diner-style vibe with countertop swivel seats, an open kitchen and simple, nostalgic eats. During weekend brunch, that nostalgia comes in the form of spectacularly fluffy Dutch baby pancakes drizzled in maple syrup; Russian-style pelmeni dumplings dolloped with crème fraiche; classic Wisconsin cheese burgers accompanied by Kennebec fries; and your new favorite breakfast sandwich—an English muffin packed with tender pork belly, nutty Gruyère, a crispy, gooey fried egg and pepper jam. Tack on white peach mimosas, Bloody Marys and One-Eyed Willys (those are cold brews spiked with rum, Kahlua and Irish cream) and you may just want to stay all day.

5922 Washington, Houston
713-868-1131
theclassichouston.com

Readers' Choice: Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

600 West Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 500, Houston
713-470-4586
snoozeeatery.com/locations/houstontandc

3217 Montrose Boulevard, Suite 100, Houston
713-574-6655
snoozeeatery.com/locations/montrose

718 West 18th, Suite A, Houston
346-237-9150
snoozeeatery.com/locations/the-heights

23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite K100, Katy
281-394-7780
snoozeeatery.com/locations/katyhouston

5000 Westheimer, Suite 120, Houston
281-810-6130
snoozeeatery.com/locations/galleria

820 Bay Area Boulevard, Suite 100, Clear Lake
346-230-4883
snoozeeatery.com/locations/Clear-Lake

 
