4
And that's not even their biggest chicken fried steak.EXPAND
And that's not even their biggest chicken fried steak.
Photo by Cory Garcia

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Chicken Fried Steak

Houston Press | January 23, 2019 | 4:00am
Best Chicken Fried Steak: Hickory Hollow

Any food can be elevated with enough tinkering, but some foods just shine brightest in their most minimal configuration. Take Hickory Hollow’s chicken fried steak: it’s a chunk of beef beat flat and covered in a simple breading, met in the middle by a mild but perfectly tasty gravy that neither clumps nor runs. Neither overpowers the other and neither fights for the spotlight; like any good duo, they sing together in perfect harmony.

Just like how some harmonies are bigger than others, their chicken fried steak comes in three sizes, from when all you need is a plate-sized meal all the way up to a chicken fried steak the size of a hubcap. This is stick to your rib, nap away the afternoon eating, a wonder of meat and simplicity.

Hickory Hollow
8038 Fallbrook, Houston
281-469-5323
hickoryhollow.com

Reader's Choice: Hickory Hollow

 
