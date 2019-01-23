Best of Houston® 2019: Best Chicken Fried Steak

Best Chicken Fried Steak: Hickory Hollow

Any food can be elevated with enough tinkering, but some foods just shine brightest in their most minimal configuration. Take Hickory Hollow’s chicken fried steak: it’s a chunk of beef beat flat and covered in a simple breading, met in the middle by a mild but perfectly tasty gravy that neither clumps nor runs. Neither overpowers the other and neither fights for the spotlight; like any good duo, they sing together in perfect harmony.