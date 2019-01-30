 


4
Kenny & Ziggy's matzo balls are so good the restaurants sold two million of them.EXPAND
Kenny & Ziggy's matzo balls are so good the restaurants sold two million of them.
Photo courtesy of Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Deli

Houston Press | January 30, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Deli: Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Boasting two locations and rolling its two millionth matzo ball in the early part of 2018, deli man Ziggy Gruber's Jewish delicatessen is unbeatable. It won last year’s Best of Houston "Best Deli" category, and it’s winning this year’s, too. That’s thanks to its adherence to time-honored deli tradition, in all its Old World, geshmack (that’s Yiddish for “tasty”) glory. Get fluffy matzo balls and crispy fried latkes just like your bubbe made; or go for a triple-decker sandwich piled impossibly high with things like housemade corned beef and pastrami, coleslaw and Russian dressing. We bet your bubbe never made anything like that.

2327 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston
713-871-8883
5172 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
832-767-1136
kennyandziggys.com

Readers' Choice: Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

 
