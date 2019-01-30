Best of Houston® 2019: Best Deli

Best Deli: Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Boasting two locations and rolling its two millionth matzo ball in the early part of 2018, deli man Ziggy Gruber's Jewish delicatessen is unbeatable. It won last year’s Best of Houston "Best Deli" category, and it’s winning this year’s, too. That’s thanks to its adherence to time-honored deli tradition, in all its Old World, geshmack (that’s Yiddish for “tasty”) glory. Get fluffy matzo balls and crispy fried latkes just like your bubbe made; or go for a triple-decker sandwich piled impossibly high with things like housemade corned beef and pastrami, coleslaw and Russian dressing. We bet your bubbe never made anything like that.