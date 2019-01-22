 


4
Little Matt's will become destination dining for your kids.
Little Matt's will become destination dining for your kids.
Photo by Troy Fields

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Houston Press | January 22, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant: Little Matt's

Hidden by a plain exterior in West University is a restaurant that your kids are going to be over the moon for. At Little Matt’s the food is fine — more elevated than you might guess, including some truly interesting burger and chicken options, along with Tex-Mex and salad choices — and the selection of arcade games, tablets to play with and candy for sale means it’ll be a place your kids actually want to go rather than just settle for. Family is at the core of what Little Matt’s does; they donate their proceeds to those families at the Texas Children’s Hospital dealing with cancer. When it comes to food and fun for a good cause, Little Matt’s is hard to beat.

Little Matt's
6203 Edloe, Houston
713-592-6200
littlematts.business.site

Readers' Choice: Bernie's Burger Bus

Continue Reading

2200 Yale, Houston
713-867-8600
berniesburgerbus.com

5407 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire
713-349-9400
berniesburgerbus.com

2643 Commercial Center Boulevard, Suite 320, Katy
281-394-9006
berniesburgerbus.com

 
