Best of Houston® 2019: Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant: Little Matt's
Hidden by a plain exterior in West University is a restaurant that your kids are going to be over the moon for. At Little Matt’s the food is fine — more elevated than you might guess, including some truly interesting burger and chicken options, along with Tex-Mex and salad choices — and the selection of arcade games, tablets to play with and candy for sale means it’ll be a place your kids actually want to go rather than just settle for.
Little Matt's
6203 Edloe, Houston
713-592-6200
Readers' Choice: Bernie's Burger Bus
2200 Yale, Houston
713-867-8600
berniesburgerbus.com
5407 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire
713-349-9400
berniesburgerbus.com
2643 Commercial Center Boulevard, Suite 320, Katy
281-394-9006
berniesburgerbus.com
