Best of Houston® 2019: Best French Fries

Best French Fries: La Lucha

Twiggy, incredibly crisp French fries aren’t accompanied by the usual suspects at this fresh-faced, San Jacinto Inn-inspired concept. Instead, you’ll find the frites paired with a velvety and incredibly dreamy blue crab chowder. Pour it over the top with some hot sauce to coat each and every tater, or dunk handfuls of fries into the hot cauldron as you happily make your way through the plate. And if you don’t want to smother your fries in a blanket of chowda (though we really, really think you should consider it), you can get them served alongside a delightfully briny smoked oyster mayo.