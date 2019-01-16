Best of Houston® 2019: Best Fried Chicken

Best Fried Chicken: Killen’s Barbecue

Chef Ronnie Killen pumps enviably craggly, juicy chicken in true granny style (for real, the recipe is based on Killen’s grandma’s). Formerly a Sunday-only special, you can now get your hands messy with the fried bird during Killen’s Barbecue’s upgraded dinner service (which launched in May of 2018). The magic starts with a 24-hour brine and finishes with you literally licking your fingers. Get it served as a half-bird with mashed taters and green beans or your choice of two sides (we vote for the oh-so silky creamed corn).