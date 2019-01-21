Best of Houston® 2019: Best Ice Cream

Best Ice Cream: Fat Cat Creamery

Fat Cat Creamery isn’t out to reinvent the wheel. Sure, they branch out into interesting flavor combinations beyond vanilla and chocolate — caramel apple, spiced cream and lavender honey all appeared on the menu in 2018 — but there’s a lovely simplicity to what they do that means everyone will find something to try from their rotating lineup of sweet treats. And when you spring for one of their brown butter waffle cones, you’re springing for the best ice cream cone in the city.