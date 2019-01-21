 


The cat is happy for a good reason.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Ice Cream

Houston Press | January 21, 2019 | 5:00am
Best Ice Cream: Fat Cat Creamery

Fat Cat Creamery isn’t out to reinvent the wheel. Sure, they branch out into interesting flavor combinations beyond vanilla and chocolate — caramel apple, spiced cream and lavender honey all appeared on the menu in 2018 — but there’s a lovely simplicity to what they do that means everyone will find something to try from their rotating lineup of sweet treats. And when you spring for one of their brown butter waffle cones, you’re springing for the best ice cream cone in the city.

From their light color scheme to the cat designs that grace their bathroom walls, it’s a fittingly whimsical spot to chase a sugar high. And if you’re in a rush, they have some take home options as well.

Fat Cat Creamery
1901 North Shepherd, Houston
713-869-1080
fatcatcreamery.com

Readers' Choice: Fat Cat Creamery

 
