Best of Houston® 2019: Best Ice Cream

Best Ice Cream: Fat Cat Creamery
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Fat Cat Creamery isn’t out to reinvent the wheel. Sure, they branch out into interesting flavor combinations beyond vanilla and chocolate — caramel apple, spiced cream
From their light color scheme to the cat designs that grace their bathroom walls, it’s a fittingly whimsical spot to chase a sugar high. And if you’re in a rush, they have some take home options as well.
Fat Cat Creamery
1901 North Shepherd, Houston
713-869-1080
fatcatcreamery.com
Readers' Choice: Fat Cat Creamery
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!