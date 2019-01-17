Best of Houston® 2019: Best Margaritas

Best Margaritas: El Big Bad

Margaritaville, as described by Jimmy Buffett, is probably a state of mind rather than an actual place. If it were a locale with a real address, it would not be the one taken by tequila haven, El Big Bad. The persona in the song is too forlorn to be within the brightly-colored walls of this downtown Houston restaurant and bar. He's got all that time to mope over bad decisions. At El Big Bad, he’d be too busy poring over an extensive list of infused tequilas to consider his troubles.