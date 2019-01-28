Best of Houston® 2019: Best Pho

Best Pho: Saigon House



Pho restaurants and restaurants that sell Vietnam’s famous beef noodle soup are not only ubiquitous in Houston, but are also, on the whole, very good. So much so that to compete, restaurateurs and chefs are constantly upping their game with better recipes and better quality ingredients. This is what happened at Saigon House, when chef Tony Nguyen took over as culinary director. Taking his mom’s recipe, he tweaked it until he made an oxtail-based pho broth so deep and rich and full of flavor that it’s able to command a premium price.

To make it even more impressive, he tops it with thinly sliced, seared Wagyu beef, then pours the broth into the bowl at the tableside. Other variations on this pho include one that’s topped with a five-ounce, sliced tenderloin steak, and another that’s topped with brisket pho. All are delicious, but none are quite as incredible as the oxtail wagyu combination — inarguably one of the best bowls of pho you’ll taste anywhere.