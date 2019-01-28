 


4
Oxtail pho is topped with thinly sliced Wagyu beef at Saigon House, taking a family recipe and making it even better.EXPAND
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Pho

Houston Press | January 28, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Pho: Saigon House

Pho restaurants and restaurants that sell Vietnam’s famous beef noodle soup are not only ubiquitous in Houston, but are also, on the whole, very good. So much so that to compete, restaurateurs and chefs are constantly upping their game with better recipes and better quality ingredients. This is what happened at Saigon House, when chef Tony Nguyen took over as culinary director. Taking his mom’s recipe, he tweaked it until he made an oxtail-based pho broth so deep and rich and full of flavor that it’s able to command a premium price.

To make it even more impressive, he tops it with thinly sliced, seared Wagyu beef, then pours the broth into the bowl at the tableside. Other variations on this pho include one that’s topped with a five-ounce, sliced tenderloin steak, and another that’s topped with brisket pho. All are delicious, but none are quite as incredible as the oxtail wagyu combination — inarguably one of the best bowls of pho you’ll taste anywhere.

3101 Main, Houston
713-529-1100
saigonhousefood.com

Readers' Choice: Pho Saigon Noodle House

2808 Milam, Suite D, Houston
713-524-3734
phosaigonnoodlehouse.com/locations

15754 FM 529, Suite 300, Houston
281-463-6722
phosaigonnoodlehouse.com/locations

13610 West Airport Boulevard, Suite 100, Sugar Land
281-277-6888
phosaigonnoodlehouse.com/locations

890 South Mason, Katy
281-392-9022
phosaigonnoodlehouse.com/locations

11625 Broadway, Suite 155, Pearland
346-219-0863
phosaigonnoodlehouse.com/locations

 
