Best of Houston® 2019: Best Pizza

Best Pizza: Pizza Motus

You’ll find a different kind of pizza at this fresh-faced West University joint, where the dough is slung Roman-style. It’s known as pizza al taglio, a popular street food that marries a thick, but miraculously light and airy center with a crispy crust and rectangular shape. In Italy the pizza is traditionally sliced and sold by the weight but, here, it's offered in personal-sized and family-style trays. Do as the Romans do and choose toppings from anchovy and crushed tomatoes to porcini mushroom, crisp prosciutto and black truffle cream.