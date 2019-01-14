Best of Houston® 2019: Best Pizza

Best Pizza: Pizza Motus
You’ll find a different kind of pizza at this fresh-faced West University joint, where the dough is slung Roman-style. It’s known as pizza al taglio, a popular street food that marries a thick, but miraculously light and airy center with a crispy crust and rectangular shape. In Italy the pizza is traditionally sliced and sold by the weight but, here, it's offered in personal-sized and family-style trays. Do as the Romans do and choose toppings from anchovy and crushed tomatoes to porcini mushroom, crisp prosciutto and black truffle cream.
6119 Edloe, Houston
832-767-3450
pizzamotus.com
Readers' Choice: Pink's Pizza (multiple locations)
4701 Calhoun, Houston
832-831-3145
pinkspizza.com
