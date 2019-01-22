Best of Houston® 2019: Best Ramen

Best Ramen: Tiger Den
A decade ago there were no ramen restaurants in Houston. But a wave of ramen-yas started entering the market in 2012 and now the options abound. There are cool, design-driven trendy places that play techno music while dishing out steaming hot bowls, and mom-and-pop shops that focus on one thing. Then there’s Tiger Den, restaurateur Mike Tran’s first ramen shop in the Dun Huang Plaza of Asiatown.
The small, tight space resembles those you’ll find in Asia. Walk in, and people’s heads will be bent over steaming hot bowls, slurping as they go. The tonkotsu pork bone broth, whether you choose miso, spicy miso, black garlic or other flavors, will be rich and satisfying. And the noodles — made in-house — are just the right thickness with enough elasticity to withstand the hot broth. What’s more, ringing in at less than $10, you’ll even have enough left in your budget to order some of the restaurant’s stellar grilled items from the robata.
9889 Bellaire, Suite 230, Houston
832-804-7755
tigerdentx.com
Readers' Choice: Jinya Ramen Bar
3201 Louisiana, Houston
832-925-8596
jinya-ramenbar.com
21788 Katy Freeway, Houston
832-321-3087
jinya-ramenbar.com
5050 FM 1960 West, Suite 121, Houston
832-666-2178
jinya-ramenbar.com
18299 Egret Bay Boulevard, Houston
281-549-6609
jinya-ramenbar.com
2174 Spring Stuebner, Suite 390, Spring
832-458-2354
jinya-ramenbar.com
