Best of Houston® 2019: Best Ramen

Best Ramen: Tiger Den

A decade ago there were no ramen restaurants in Houston. But a wave of ramen-yas started entering the market in 2012 and now the options abound. There are cool, design-driven trendy places that play techno music while dishing out steaming hot bowls, and mom-and-pop shops that focus on one thing. Then there’s Tiger Den, restaurateur Mike Tran’s first ramen shop in the Dun Huang Plaza of Asiatown.