Wanna Bao's soup dumplings are rolled fresh and formed just before being placed in the steamer.EXPAND
Wanna Bao's soup dumplings are rolled fresh and formed just before being placed in the steamer.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Soup Dumplings

Houston Press | January 24, 2019 | 4:30am
Best Soup Dumplings: Wanna Bao

The soup dumpling, or xiao long bao, is a delicacy from Shanghai that requires immense skill and preparation. The dumpling wrapper must be delicate and thin, with enough elasticity to hold the soup and the dumpling itself without breaking apart. The dumpling filling should be flavorful with enough of a bite. And the soup should be substantial enough that you can slurp its contents out before eating the dumpling itself.

To achieve this balance of flavors and textures, the dough used to make the dumpling must be rolled fresh, and the dumplings themselves formed just before being placed in the steamer. Wanna Bao follows all of these rules, a reason why each order of xiao long bao arrives at the table piping hot, full of rich broth, and satisfyingly delicious every time.

2708 Bagby, Houston
832-623-7265
facebook.com/WannaBaoBistro

Readers' Choice: Doozo Dumplings & Noodles
1200 McKinney, Houston
713-571-6898
downtownhouston.org/guidedetail/dining/doozo-dumplings-noodles
houstonpress.com/location/doozo-dumplings-and-noodles-6794286

 
    Send: