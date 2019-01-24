Best of Houston® 2019: Best Soup Dumplings

Best Soup Dumplings: Wanna Bao

The soup dumpling, or xiao long bao, is a delicacy from Shanghai that requires immense skill and preparation. The dumpling wrapper must be delicate and thin, with enough elasticity to hold the soup and the dumpling itself without breaking apart. The dumpling filling should be flavorful with enough of a bite. And the soup should be substantial enough that you can slurp its contents out before eating the dumpling itself.