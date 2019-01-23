Best of Houston® 2019: Best Sushi

Best Sushi: MF Sushi
It’s said that there are two types of omakase (chef’s choice) menus at MF Sushi: The one that the servers offer to bring you at your table, and the one that chef/owner and sushi master Chris Kinjo prepares. It’s the latter that you want to book a reservation for, the one that is limited to 12 seats per night. It’s a hard reservation to get, and it will cost you, but what you are rewarded with is the type of sushi that sushi lovers dream about: Pristine slices of fish (most flown in from Japan) that melt in your mouth, served with perfectly formed, perfectly seasoned sushi rice. So simple, so extraordinary, and utterly fantastic.
1401 Binz, Suite 100, Houston
713-637-4587
facebook.com/MFSUSHIHTOWN
Readers' Choice: Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby, Suite H, Houston
713-526-8858
katarobata.com
