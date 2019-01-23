 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
A pristine piece of nigiri sushi, prepared by Chris Kinjo at MF Sushi, is simple yet extraordinary.
A pristine piece of nigiri sushi, prepared by Chris Kinjo at MF Sushi, is simple yet extraordinary.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Sushi

Houston Press | January 23, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

Best Sushi: MF Sushi

It’s said that there are two types of omakase (chef’s choice) menus at MF Sushi: The one that the servers offer to bring you at your table, and the one that chef/owner and sushi master Chris Kinjo prepares. It’s the latter that you want to book a reservation for, the one that is limited to 12 seats per night. It’s a hard reservation to get, and it will cost you, but what you are rewarded with is the type of sushi that sushi lovers dream about: Pristine slices of fish (most flown in from Japan) that melt in your mouth, served with perfectly formed, perfectly seasoned sushi rice. So simple, so extraordinary, and utterly fantastic.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

1401 Binz, Suite 100, Houston
713-637-4587
facebook.com/MFSUSHIHTOWN

Readers' Choice: Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby, Suite H, Houston
713-526-8858
katarobata.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: