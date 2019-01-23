Best of Houston® 2019: Best Sushi

Best Sushi: MF Sushi

It’s said that there are two types of omakase (chef’s choice) menus at MF Sushi: The one that the servers offer to bring you at your table, and the one that chef/owner and sushi master Chris Kinjo prepares. It’s the latter that you want to book a reservation for, the one that is limited to 12 seats per night. It’s a hard reservation to get, and it will cost you, but what you are rewarded with is the type of sushi that sushi lovers dream about: Pristine slices of fish (most flown in from Japan) that melt in your mouth, served with perfectly formed, perfectly seasoned sushi rice. So simple, so extraordinary, and utterly fantastic.