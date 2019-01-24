Best of Houston® 2019: Best Tex-Mex

Best Tex-Mex: Irma’s Original

Beneath the sign that says “Irma’s Original” out front, there are four words in Spanish. “Como en su casa,” it says, which means “just like home.” That’s what you get when you walk through the doors of this beloved downtown eatery by 76-year-old Irma Galvan. There’s a mural of her smiling face painted on the wall above the bar. Paraphernalia, business cards, knick knacks and the like adorn the walls. The restaurant feels well-worn and comfortable and, when you sit down, there’s no menu.