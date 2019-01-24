 


No menu, but find your way to this spinach enchilada at Irma's Original.EXPAND
No menu, but find your way to this spinach enchilada at Irma's Original.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Tex-Mex

Houston Press | January 24, 2019 | 4:00am
Best Tex-Mex: Irma’s Original

Beneath the sign that says “Irma’s Original” out front, there are four words in Spanish. “Como en su casa,” it says, which means “just like home.” That’s what you get when you walk through the doors of this beloved downtown eatery by 76-year-old Irma Galvan. There’s a mural of her smiling face painted on the wall above the bar. Paraphernalia, business cards, knick knacks and the like adorn the walls. The restaurant feels well-worn and comfortable and, when you sit down, there’s no menu.

Related Stories

Irma or one of her staff (oftentimes her son or daughter) will ask you what you’re feeling like having. They’ll verbally tell you a few of the specials, then ask you: “Want some spinach enchiladas? Guacamole? The chicken mole is good. We have stuffed poblano peppers today,” and so on and so forth. After a few minutes of negotiation, your order is complete. Then the food comes out. And guess what? It tastes as good as homemade.

22 North Chenevert, Houston
713-222-0767
irmasoriginal.com

Readers' Choice: The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
2704 Navigation, Houston
713-228-1175
ninfas.com

 
