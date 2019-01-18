 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
The dining room at Night Market Thai, Best of Houston® 2019 Best Thai Restaurant.EXPAND
The dining room at Night Market Thai, Best of Houston® 2019 Best Thai Restaurant.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Thai

Houston Press | January 18, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

Best Thai Restaurant — Night Market Thai

It took a while for Night Market Thai to find its feet but, these days, the trendy-looking spot with its huge Buddha mural and decorative shelves filled with Thai knick knacks has literally turned up the heat on its dishes. Spice is used liberally here, a nod to the authenticism that restaurateur Mike Tran tries to imbue into all of his concepts, but that’s why you go.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

If you can withstand the heat, the undiluted flavors sing on the palate in dishes like the pork larb, tom yum soup, and papaya salad. Less spicy offerings that are just as authentic include the Thai sausage appetizer and the pad see ew noodles. To make the most of your visit, come hungry, order family style, and wash the meal down with a bottle of Lucky Buddha Beer.

9630 Clarewood, Suite A12, Houston
713-492-2835
facebook.com/nightmarkettx

Readers' Choice: Thai Cottage

Thai Cottage - Bellaire
5206 Bissonnet, Houston
713-838-0707
thai-cottage.com

Thai Cottage - Sugar Land
4723 Sweetwater, Sugar Land
281-313-0707
thai-cottage.com

Thai Cottage - Pearland
2810 Business Center Drive, Suite 122, Pearland
713-340-1400
thai-cottage.com

Thai Cottage - Greenway
3995 Richmond Avenue, Suite B, Houston
713-623-0707
thai-cottage.com

Thai Cottage - Webster
565 West Bay Area Boulevard, Webster
281-554-9999
thai-cottage.com

Thai Cottage - Westheimer
10001 Westeimer, Suite 2124, Houston
713-266-0701
thai-cottage.com

Thai Cottage - Woodlands
3105 College Park Drive, Conroe
936-271-0771
thai-cottage.com

Thai Cottage - Katy
19610 Katy Freeway, Houston
281-398-0701
thai-cottage.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: