Best of Houston® 2019: Best Thai

Best Thai Restaurant — Night Market Thai

It took a while for Night Market Thai to find its feet but, these days, the trendy-looking spot with its huge Buddha mural and decorative shelves filled with Thai knick knacks has literally turned up the heat on its dishes. Spice is used liberally here, a nod to the authenticism that restaurateur Mike Tran tries to imbue into all of his concepts, but that’s why you go.