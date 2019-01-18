Best of Houston® 2019: Best Thai

Best Thai Restaurant — Night Market Thai
It took a while for Night Market Thai to find its feet but, these days, the trendy-looking spot with its huge Buddha mural and decorative shelves filled with Thai knick knacks has literally turned up the heat on its dishes. Spice is used liberally here, a nod to the authenticism that restaurateur Mike Tran tries to imbue into all of his concepts, but that’s why you go.
If you can withstand the heat, the undiluted flavors sing on the palate in dishes like the pork larb, tom yum soup, and papaya salad. Less spicy offerings that are just as authentic include the Thai sausage appetizer and the pad see ew noodles. To make the most of your visit, come hungry, order family style, and wash the meal down with a bottle of Lucky Buddha Beer.
9630 Clarewood, Suite A12, Houston
713-492-2835
facebook.com/nightmarkettx
Readers' Choice: Thai Cottage
Thai Cottage - Bellaire
5206 Bissonnet, Houston
713-838-0707
thai-cottage.com
Thai Cottage - Sugar Land
4723 Sweetwater, Sugar Land
281-313-0707
thai-cottage.com
Thai Cottage - Pearland
2810 Business Center Drive, Suite 122, Pearland
713-340-1400
thai-cottage.com
Thai Cottage - Greenway
3995 Richmond Avenue, Suite B, Houston
713-623-0707
thai-cottage.com
Thai Cottage - Webster
565 West Bay Area Boulevard, Webster
281-554-9999
thai-cottage.com
Thai Cottage - Westheimer
10001 Westeimer, Suite 2124, Houston
713-266-0701
thai-cottage.com
Thai Cottage - Woodlands
3105 College Park Drive, Conroe
936-271-0771
thai-cottage.com
Thai Cottage - Katy
19610 Katy Freeway, Houston
281-398-0701
thai-cottage.com
