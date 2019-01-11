Best of Houston® 2019: Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant — Vibrant
Vibrant was a passion project for Kelly Barnhart. A single mom with a growing daughter, she wanted to feed her daughter food that was healthy, delicious, and would make her feel more “vibrant.” When she couldn’t find it, she set out to open a place that could. Designer and consultant Alison Wu helped her develop a menu that was not only beautiful on the plate, but healthy, nutritious and delicious-tasting. The best quality ingredients were used—organic where possible, gluten free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, and non-GMO. Breads, developed by consulting chef Karen Man, are made in house, as are the crackers, cheeses, nut milks and yogurts. The buckwheat pancakes are extraordinary, while the carrot salad resembles art on a plate. Is it any wonder that vegetarians love this place?
1931 Fairview, Houston
832-409-6423
wearevibrant.com
Readers' Choice: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 Westheimer, Houston
713-942-2321
aladdinshouston.com
1737 West 34th, Houston
713-681-6257
aladdinshouston.com
