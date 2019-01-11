 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Buckwheat pancakes at Vibrant, Best of Houston® 2019's Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant.EXPAND
Buckwheat pancakes at Vibrant, Best of Houston® 2019's Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Houston Press | January 11, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant — Vibrant

Vibrant was a passion project for Kelly Barnhart. A single mom with a growing daughter, she wanted to feed her daughter food that was healthy, delicious, and would make her feel more “vibrant.” When she couldn’t find it, she set out to open a place that could. Designer and consultant Alison Wu helped her develop a menu that was not only beautiful on the plate, but healthy, nutritious and delicious-tasting. The best quality ingredients were used—organic where possible, gluten free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, and non-GMO. Breads, developed by consulting chef Karen Man, are made in house, as are the crackers, cheeses, nut milks and yogurts. The buckwheat pancakes are extraordinary, while the carrot salad resembles art on a plate. Is it any wonder that vegetarians love this place?

Related Stories

Continue Reading

1931 Fairview, Houston
832-409-6423
wearevibrant.com

Readers' Choice: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 Westheimer, Houston
713-942-2321
aladdinshouston.com

1737 West 34th, Houston
713-681-6257
aladdinshouston.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: