Best of Houston® 2019: Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant — Vibrant

Vibrant was a passion project for Kelly Barnhart. A single mom with a growing daughter, she wanted to feed her daughter food that was healthy, delicious, and would make her feel more “vibrant.” When she couldn’t find it, she set out to open a place that could. Designer and consultant Alison Wu helped her develop a menu that was not only beautiful on the plate, but healthy, nutritious and delicious-tasting. The best quality ingredients were used—organic where possible, gluten free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, and non-GMO. Breads, developed by consulting chef Karen Man, are made in house, as are the crackers, cheeses, nut milks and yogurts. The buckwheat pancakes are extraordinary, while the carrot salad resembles art on a plate. Is it any wonder that vegetarians love this place?