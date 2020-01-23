Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue Ribs

Best Barbecue Ribs: Gatlin's BBQ

While no one with a half-functional palate could argue that the best brisket in the world comes from anywhere other than Texas, those of us who know barbecue know the Lone Star State is playing (at best) third fiddle when it comes to smoking hog. We should, therefore, all be thankful that smoked pork standards like whole hog, St. Louis-style and baby back ribs are all burgeoning trends in Texas smokehouses — receiving more attention and quality now than they ever have in the past.

In Houston, no one is smoking pork ribs, both baby back and St. Louis, better than Greg Gatlin and the folks at Gatlin's BBQ. With a liberal sweet glaze that complements the pork's natural salt and savory bite and a tenderness that damn-near melts off the bone, Gatlin's pork ribs are the finest barbecue ribs in the Bayou City, bar none.

3510 Ella, Houston

713-869-4227

gatlinsbbq.com