Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Ginger Man is a great little hang.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Beer List

Houston Press | January 28, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Beer List: The Ginger Man

“It’s hard to separate a good beer list from the place that you’re drinking the beer,” said a chap at the bar who’s been frequenting The Ginger Man for 25 years, not just because he loves beer, but because he likes going there.

For some time now, The Ginger Man has been the most trusted place to grab a pint in town. As far as the world’s offering of beer, their menu, which is ever-changing, has fantastic representation. Local, yes, they’re here too, but also Schneider Aventinus wheat doppelbock, which has been in production since 1907. Or Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout, slatey from being fermented in stone Yorkshire squares, and brewed with well water—also old AF. Or Huyghe's Delirium Nocturnum, in production in Belgium since 1654.

The draught and bottle list is split into categories: light, medium, dark, hoppy and wheat, with styles named directly under each selection. If you want to get geeky you can, and if you want to just crush Miller Lites, you can do that too. And when that '90s R&B hits the jukebox during the holiday season, oh honey.

(Oh, and the liquor pours are two ounces AND they serve hot, buttery pretzels, yay.)

5607 Morningside, Houston
713-526-2770
thegingermanhouston.com

Readers' Choice: The Hay Merchant
1100 Westheimer, Houston
713-528-9805
haymerchant.com

 
