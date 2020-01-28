Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Beer List

Best Beer List: The Ginger Man

“It’s hard to separate a good beer list from the place that you’re drinking the beer,” said a chap at the bar who’s been frequenting The Ginger Man for 25 years, not just because he loves beer, but because he likes going there.

For some time now, The Ginger Man has been the most trusted place to grab a pint in town. As far as the world’s offering of beer, their menu, which is ever-changing, has fantastic representation. Local, yes, they’re here too, but also Schneider Aventinus wheat doppelbock, which has been in production since 1907. Or Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout, slatey from being fermented in stone Yorkshire squares, and brewed with well water—also old AF. Or Huyghe's Delirium Nocturnum, in production in Belgium since 1654.

The draught and bottle list is split into categories: light, medium, dark, hoppy and wheat, with styles named directly under each selection. If you want to get geeky you can, and if you want to just crush Miller Lites, you can do that too. And when that '90s R&B hits the jukebox during the holiday season, oh honey.

(Oh, and the liquor pours are two ounces AND they serve hot, buttery pretzels, yay.)

5607 Morningside, Houston

713-526-2770

thegingermanhouston.com



Readers' Choice: The Hay Merchant

1100 Westheimer, Houston

713-528-9805

haymerchant.com