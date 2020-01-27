Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast

Best Breakfast: Atlas Diner

Located in the super cool Bravery Chef Hall in Downtown’s Aris Market Square, this 1940s-style, globally inspired diner concept was originally the brainchild of highly revered chef Richard Knight (you may remember him from his excellent work at nose-to-tail spot Feast and Hunky Dory). As Knight snagged a gig that would lead to more time with family (don’t worry, he’s still involved and may pop up at BCH every now and then), his sous chef Catt Lee (Coltivare, The Pass & Provisions) has masterfully taken over the reins.

The nostalgic concept proves to have serious chops, even at breakfast, which the casual spot happens to serve all day long. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday, hit it to feast on old-fashioned blueberry pancakes; ham, egg and cheese croissants; hash brown gravy cakes; rolled Japanese-style omelets and “The Sleepwalker,” a whole box of cereal served in a “bowl the size of your head.”

409 Travis

713-364-2481

atlasdinerhtx.com



Readers' Choice: the breakfast klub

3711 Travis, Houston

713-528-8561

thebreakfastklub.com