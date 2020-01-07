 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Go for the Artemis & Apollo, an herbed hash brown cake topped with poached eggs, mushroom gravy and pico de gallo.
Photo by Shepard Ross

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast – Downtown

Houston Press | January 7, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Best Breakfast – Downtown: Atlas Diner

Great news, Downtown folk. The city’s epicenter finally has a super cool diner, where you’ll find eats from warm-spiced Jamaican pancakes with rum syrup, bacon-avocado omelets rolled and layered Japanese-style, hash brown cakes topped with eggs and smothered in gravy and pico de gallo, and “The Sleepwalker,” in which an entire box of cereal and quart of milk are served in a “bowl the size of your head.” The throwback, globally-inspired concept originally came from former Feast chef Richard Knight (where he was first made famous for his nose-to-tail cooking), and it’s now helmed by Knight’s ever-so talented sous chef, Catt Lee (Coltivare, The Pass & Provisions). What hasn’t changed? Breakfast is still served all day long. You’ll find Atlas in the chef-driven food hall concept, Bravery Chef Hall, located in the Aris Market Square.

409 Travis, Houston
713-364-2481
atlasdinerhtx.com

Readers' Choice: Phoenicia MKT Bar
1001 Austin, Houston
832-360-2222
mktbar.com

 
