Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast – Downtown

Best Breakfast – Downtown: Atlas Diner

Great news, Downtown folk. The city’s epicenter finally has a super cool diner, where you’ll find eats from warm-spiced Jamaican pancakes with rum syrup, bacon-avocado omelets rolled and layered Japanese-style, hash brown cakes topped with eggs and smothered in gravy and pico de gallo, and “The Sleepwalker,” in which an entire box of cereal and quart of milk are served in a “bowl the size of your head.” The throwback, globally-inspired concept originally came from former Feast chef Richard Knight (where he was first made famous for his nose-to-tail cooking), and it’s now helmed by Knight’s ever-so talented sous chef, Catt Lee (Coltivare, The Pass & Provisions). What hasn’t changed? Breakfast is still served all day long. You’ll find Atlas in the chef-driven food hall concept, Bravery Chef Hall, located in the Aris Market Square.

409 Travis, Houston

713-364-2481

atlasdinerhtx.com



Readers' Choice: Phoenicia MKT Bar

1001 Austin, Houston

832-360-2222

mktbar.com