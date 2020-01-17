Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast – Midtown

Best Breakfast – Midtown: the breakfast klub
In an ever-changing hood like Midtown, this longtime cult favorite still manages to keep a line around the door thanks to its oh-so addicting take on homestyle Southern breakfasts. Hit it early (breakfast starts at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends) to fill up on smothered biscuits and gravy, boldly seasoned fried catfish and grits, green eggs and ham, and a house favorite, golden Belgian waffles with perfectly crisp fried chicken wings.
3711 Travis, Houston
713-528-8561
thebreakfastklub.com
