Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Early morning fried chicken and waffles hit the spot seven days a week.
Early morning fried chicken and waffles hit the spot seven days a week.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast – Midtown

Houston Press | January 17, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Breakfast – Midtown: the breakfast klub

In an ever-changing hood like Midtown, this longtime cult favorite still manages to keep a line around the door thanks to its oh-so addicting take on homestyle Southern breakfasts. Hit it early (breakfast starts at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends) to fill up on smothered biscuits and gravy, boldly seasoned fried catfish and grits, green eggs and ham, and a house favorite, golden Belgian waffles with perfectly crisp fried chicken wings.

3711 Travis, Houston
713-528-8561
thebreakfastklub.com


 
Remind Me Later >