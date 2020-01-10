Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast – Montrose

Best Breakfast – Montrose: Blacksmith
Coffee shops are often known to have good pastries in the morning, but this local café takes things to the next level. While you get your caffeine fix via expertly crafted lattes, macchiatos and flat whites, you can also satisfy your morning cravings with a superlative roster of breakfast options. We’re talking scratch-made breakfast biscuits loaded with yolky eggs, house-made sausage patties and melted cheddar; beautiful Greek-style yogurt and toasted granola bowls; colossal croissants, buttery and perfect, alongside crème fraîche and jam; and the cult favorite Vietnamese steak and eggs dish that'll have you coming back for more. The haunt is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1018 Westheimer, Houston
832-360-7470
blacksmithhouston.com
Readers' Choice: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Multiple Locations
snoozeeatery.com
