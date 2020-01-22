Best of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast – Oak Forest

Best Breakfast – Oak Forest: Frank's Grill

Just across the Northwest Freeway from the heart of Oak Forest is one of the best little greasy spoon diners you'll ever visit. The sister location of Frank's on the south side, this has everything you want from a great diner for breakfast. For a show, sit at the counter and watch the short order cooks work their magic with a massive pile of hash browns.

1915 Mangum, Houston

713-682-8221

facebook.com/FranksGrillMangum

