Best of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast – Oak Forest

Best Breakfast – Oak Forest: Frank's Grill
Just across the Northwest Freeway from the heart of Oak Forest is one of the best little greasy spoon diners you'll ever visit. The sister location of Frank's on the south side, this has everything you want from a great diner for breakfast. For a show, sit at the counter and watch the short order cooks work their magic with a massive pile of hash browns.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
1915 Mangum, Houston
713-682-8221
facebook.com/FranksGrillMangum
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!