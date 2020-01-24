Best of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast Taco

Best Breakfast Taco: Tita's Taco House
There are places for breakfast tacos and then there is Tita’s Taco House. A hidden gem, the family-run spot is located about 10 minutes from IAH. Visit during the peak breakfast rush and a line will be out the door. Never mind that the prices are incredible (most tacos ring in at $2 each), the 15-plus choices, presented in a hot buffet table, are mind-boggling. There are basics like bacon and egg or potato and egg. But there are also authentic Mexican choices such as barbacoa, carne guisada, chicken mole, chicharrón stewed in a green tomatillo sauce, and more. Everything is made from scratch, including the salsa and the tortillas. Hand-formed, pressed, cooked to order and then plucked off of the flat-top grill right before your eyes, the fresh tortillas take things over the top so that every breakfast taco is a masterpiece, no matter what filling you choose.
Tita's Taco House
320 Wilson, Humble
281-446-4175
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Readers' Choice: Torchy's Tacos
Multiple Locations
torchystacos.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!