Best of Houston® 2020: Best Breakfast Taco

Best Breakfast Taco: Tita's Taco House

There are places for breakfast tacos and then there is Tita’s Taco House. A hidden gem, the family-run spot is located about 10 minutes from IAH. Visit during the peak breakfast rush and a line will be out the door. Never mind that the prices are incredible (most tacos ring in at $2 each), the 15-plus choices, presented in a hot buffet table, are mind-boggling. There are basics like bacon and egg or potato and egg. But there are also authentic Mexican choices such as barbacoa, carne guisada, chicken mole, chicharrón stewed in a green tomatillo sauce, and more. Everything is made from scratch, including the salsa and the tortillas. Hand-formed, pressed, cooked to order and then plucked off of the flat-top grill right before your eyes, the fresh tortillas take things over the top so that every breakfast taco is a masterpiece, no matter what filling you choose.

Tita's Taco House

320 Wilson, Humble

281-446-4175

