Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brewery

Best Brewery: Brash Brewing
Five dollars of quarters, a pint of Ghost, and ten minutes later if you haven’t made the top ten in the Area 51 arcade game then you’re definitely not ready for a zombie apocalypse. Maybe Cruisin’ off the cliffs of Monte Carlo is more your speed—or shootin’ hot baskets of b-ball all cool—or slipping into the 4D Dark Escape experience—oh wait, this is about best Brewery. OK. The Independence Heights warehouse location is kind of hard to find, the what-you-see-is-what-you-get menu is spelled out on skateboard decks, and every single offering is a grenade of well-balanced flavor: Enough said, this under the radar brewery is the best in Houston.
E7 Pale Ale, Ghost Gose, Hammer Smashed Face Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout are all must-try’s, especially when getting lost in a video game.
508 West Crosstimbers, Houston
Readers' Choice: Saint Arnold Brewing Company
2000 Lyons, Houston
713-686-9494
saintarnold.com
