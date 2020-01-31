 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
This brewery kicks ass.
This brewery kicks ass.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brewery

Houston Press | January 31, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Brewery: Brash Brewing

Five dollars of quarters, a pint of Ghost, and ten minutes later if you haven’t made the top ten in the Area 51 arcade game then you’re definitely not ready for a zombie apocalypse. Maybe Cruisin’ off the cliffs of Monte Carlo is more your speed—or shootin’ hot baskets of b-ball all cool—or slipping into the 4D Dark Escape experience—oh wait, this is about best Brewery. OK. The Independence Heights warehouse location is kind of hard to find, the what-you-see-is-what-you-get menu is spelled out on skateboard decks, and every single offering is a grenade of well-balanced flavor: Enough said, this under the radar brewery is the best in Houston.

E7 Pale Ale, Ghost Gose, Hammer Smashed Face Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout are all must-try’s, especially when getting lost in a video game.

508 West Crosstimbers, Houston

Readers' Choice: Saint Arnold Brewing Company
2000 Lyons, Houston
713-686-9494
saintarnold.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >