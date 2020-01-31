 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Hit this Greenway stunner to enjoy a classy Cajun-Creole brunch.
Hit this Greenway stunner to enjoy a classy Cajun-Creole brunch.
Photo by Duc Hoang

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch

Houston Press | January 31, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Brunch: Eunice

With its kitchen run by chef Drake Leonards — whose impressive portfolio includes top NOLA spots like August, Domenica, and Shaya, this modern Cajun-Creole brasserie brings the wow factor to Greenway Plaza. And that's not just when it comes to the eats (though we promise we’ll get to those). Rustic-chic accents and lighting, soaring windows overlooking a grove of century-old live oaks, and a striking, U-shaped quartz-topped bar set the stage for a stunning brunch to come. Snag a table to dine on nostalgic Southern nosh with a high-end kiss, with brunch highlights from Cajun duck poppers and fried quail with Tabasco honey to blue crab Benedict and a hanger steak & eggs dish that comes smothered in béarnaise alongside French fried potatoes.

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
832-491-1717
eunicerestaurant.com

Readers' Choice: Backstreet Cafe 
1103 South Shepherd, Houston
713-521-2239
backstreetcafe.net

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >