Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch

Best Brunch: Eunice

With its kitchen run by chef Drake Leonards — whose impressive portfolio includes top NOLA spots like August, Domenica, and Shaya, this modern Cajun-Creole brasserie brings the wow factor to Greenway Plaza. And that's not just when it comes to the eats (though we promise we’ll get to those). Rustic-chic accents and lighting, soaring windows overlooking a grove of century-old live oaks, and a striking, U-shaped quartz-topped bar set the stage for a stunning brunch to come. Snag a table to dine on nostalgic Southern nosh with a high-end kiss, with brunch highlights from Cajun duck poppers and fried quail with Tabasco honey to blue crab Benedict and a hanger steak & eggs dish that comes smothered in béarnaise alongside French fried potatoes.

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

832-491-1717

eunicerestaurant.com



Readers' Choice: Backstreet Cafe

1103 South Shepherd, Houston

713-521-2239

backstreetcafe.net