Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch

Best Brunch: Eunice
With its kitchen run by chef Drake Leonards — whose impressive portfolio includes top NOLA spots like August, Domenica, and Shaya, this modern Cajun-Creole brasserie brings the wow factor to Greenway Plaza. And that's not just when it comes to the eats (though we promise we’ll get to those). Rustic-chic accents and lighting, soaring windows overlooking a grove of century-old live oaks, and a striking, U-shaped quartz-topped bar set the stage for a stunning brunch to come. Snag a table to dine on nostalgic Southern nosh with a high-end kiss, with brunch highlights from Cajun duck poppers and fried quail with Tabasco honey to blue crab Benedict and a hanger steak & eggs dish that comes smothered in béarnaise alongside French fried potatoes.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
832-491-1717
eunicerestaurant.com
Readers' Choice: Backstreet Cafe
1103 South Shepherd, Houston
713-521-2239
backstreetcafe.net
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!