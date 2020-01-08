Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch – Midtown

Best Brunch – Midtown: Taste Bar + Kitchen

You’ll get a taste of Southern comfort at this fresh-faced neighborhood hotspot; and you’ll get it in the form of sweet and savory waffles and lovingly crisped fried chicken. From Houston native chef Don Bowie (formerly of Red Cat Jazz Café and Flower Child), the gut-busting menu features creations from the classic—think Cajun fried chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits—to the innovative…there are Chicken Fried Lobster & Waffles, General Tso’s Chicken & Waffles, and Fruity Pebble Waffles calling your name. Pair your dishes with the kitchen’s “Dessert Bar,” a cocktail lineup that puts a boozy spin on desserts from the Rosé Vodka Cotton Candy to Bourbon Pecan Pie, shaken hard and served up in a wine glass with candied pecans. Perhaps there’s a reason there’s a line out the door on weekends.

3015 Bagby, Houston

832-538-1451

tastebarkitchen.com

