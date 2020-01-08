 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Waffles go sweet and savory at this popular Southern comfort food spot.
Waffles go sweet and savory at this popular Southern comfort food spot.
Photo by Jeremiah Jones

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch – Midtown

Houston Press | January 8, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Brunch – Midtown: Taste Bar + Kitchen

You’ll get a taste of Southern comfort at this fresh-faced neighborhood hotspot; and you’ll get it in the form of sweet and savory waffles and lovingly crisped fried chicken. From Houston native chef Don Bowie (formerly of Red Cat Jazz Café and Flower Child), the gut-busting menu features creations from the classic—think Cajun fried chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits—to the innovative…there are Chicken Fried Lobster & Waffles, General Tso’s Chicken & Waffles, and Fruity Pebble Waffles calling your name. Pair your dishes with the kitchen’s “Dessert Bar,” a cocktail lineup that puts a boozy spin on desserts from the Rosé Vodka Cotton Candy to Bourbon Pecan Pie, shaken hard and served up in a wine glass with candied pecans. Perhaps there’s a reason there’s a line out the door on weekends.

3015 Bagby, Houston
832-538-1451
tastebarkitchen.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >