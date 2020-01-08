 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
You can choose the sides that come with your chicken fried steak at Live Oak Grill.EXPAND
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Chicken Fried Steak

Houston Press | January 8, 2020 | 5:00am
Best Chicken Fried Steak: Live Oak Grill

Driving up to Live Oak Grill, the restaurant has that Southern, down-home feel that is immediately welcoming. Out front, a huge live oak tree provides much-needed shade on a hot day. Inside, you find pictures of local stars all over the walls, wooden benched seating reminiscent of an ice house, and checkered tablecloths. The ambiance sets the stage for the classic Southern menu of burgers, steaks and fish platters, but the thing to get above all else? The chicken fried steak.

When you order, you can specify the sides you want. Traditional green beans and mashed potatoes are popular, but you can also get sweet corn, mac ’n cheese, slaw, or a side salad. A buzzer system lets you know when it’s ready and it’s always a mouthwatering sight: The huge slab of buttermilk-battered steak is smothered in a cream sauce, served on an oblong platter, with a knife stuck beneath it, just begging you to dig in. And when you do? The chicken fried batter is crispy but light, coating the steak without weighing it down. The cream is savory with just enough pepper to accentuate the steak. Eaten with the sides, it's homey and comforting — exactly what you want when the craving hits for a hearty and satisfying Southern meal.

10444 Hempstead, Houston
713-686-9625
liveoak-houston.com

Readers' Choice: Hickory Hollow Restaurant and Catering
8038 Fallbrook, Houston
281-469-5323
hickoryhollow.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

