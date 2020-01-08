Best of Houston® 2020: Best Chicken Fried Steak

Best Chicken Fried Steak: Live Oak Grill
Driving up to Live Oak Grill, the restaurant has that Southern, down-home feel that is immediately welcoming. Out front, a huge live oak tree provides much-needed shade on a hot day. Inside, you find pictures of local stars all over the walls, wooden benched seating reminiscent of an ice house, and checkered tablecloths. The ambiance sets the stage for the classic Southern menu of burgers, steaks and fish platters, but the thing to get above all else? The chicken fried steak.
When you order, you can specify the sides you want. Traditional green beans and mashed potatoes are popular, but you can also get sweet corn, mac ’n cheese, slaw, or a side salad. A buzzer system lets you know when it’s ready and it’s always a mouthwatering sight: The huge slab of buttermilk-battered steak is smothered in a cream sauce, served on an oblong platter, with a knife stuck beneath it, just begging you to dig in. And when you do? The chicken fried batter is crispy but light, coating the steak without weighing it down. The cream is savory with just enough pepper to accentuate the steak. Eaten with the sides, it's homey and comforting — exactly what you want when the craving hits for a hearty and satisfying Southern meal.
10444 Hempstead, Houston
713-686-9625
liveoak-houston.com
Readers' Choice: Hickory Hollow Restaurant and Catering
8038 Fallbrook, Houston
281-469-5323
hickoryhollow.com
