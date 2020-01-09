 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

B&B Butchers may have fine steaks, but their deli counter offers damn good sandwiches too.EXPAND
B&B Butchers may have fine steaks, but their deli counter offers damn good sandwiches too.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Deli

Houston Press | January 9, 2020 | 4:30am
Best Deli: B&B Butchers Butcher Shop

It's difficult to procure better meat for a sandwich than directly from a butcher and there aren't many speciality butchers as unique as B&B. While their steakhouse in the same building might offer high-end fare, the deli counter in the front has some of the best sandwiches in the city, freshly carved from their butcher shop.

1814 Washington, Houston
713-862-1814
bbbutchers.com/about-us/butcher-shop/

Readers' Choice: Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Multiple Locations
kennyandziggys.com

 
