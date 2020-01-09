Best of Houston® 2020: Best Deli

Best Deli: B&B Butchers Butcher Shop

It's difficult to procure better meat for a sandwich than directly from a butcher and there aren't many speciality butchers as unique as B&B. While their steakhouse in the same building might offer high-end fare, the deli counter in the front has some of the best sandwiches in the city, freshly carved from their butcher shop.

1814 Washington, Houston

713-862-1814

bbbutchers.com/about-us/butcher-shop/



Readers' Choice: Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Multiple Locations

kennyandziggys.com