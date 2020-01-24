 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
It's not delivery— it's Di— wait, it IS delivery.
Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Delivery Service

Houston Press | January 24, 2020 | 4:30am
Best Delivery Service: Favor

The one, the only, the OG, Favor. We love Favor so much sometimes, under special circumstances, we order two at once. Bagels just because, pho because you’re under the weather—why choose when technically you don’t have to?

One customer raves: “I use all of the delivery apps but, the thing I love about Favor is that I can order anything— I can order something from Galveston and they’ll go pick it up.”

Nothing says I love you like sending a surprise egg roll delivery. And according to a study done by U.S. Foods, one in four delivery drivers grabs a bite of food, so it’s a good idea to order more than you had planned on eating. Don’t forget to hit those Favor drivers with cash money tips, y'all.

favordelivery.com

Readers' Choice: Uber Eats
ubereats.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

