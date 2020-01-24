Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Delivery Service

Best Delivery Service: Favor



The one, the only, the OG, Favor. We love Favor so much sometimes, under special circumstances, we order two at once. Bagels just because, pho because you’re under the weather—why choose when technically you don’t have to?

One customer raves: “I use all of the delivery apps but, the thing I love about Favor is that I can order anything— I can order something from Galveston and they’ll go pick it up.”

Nothing says I love you like sending a surprise egg roll delivery. And according to a study done by U.S. Foods, one in four delivery drivers grabs a bite of food, so it’s a good idea to order more than you had planned on eating. Don’t forget to hit those Favor drivers with cash money tips, y'all.

favordelivery.com

Readers' Choice: Uber Eats

ubereats.com