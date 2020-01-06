Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Doughnuts

Best Doughnuts: Christy's Donuts
Devoid of toppings like Fruity Pebbles, or applewood smoked bacon bits, or Butterfinger crumbles, a trip to Christy’s makes doughnut lovers realize—it’s the little things. On simplicity alone, Christy’s Donuts nails the doughnut. The crumb is airy, not too bready, and where these doughnuts gain a mile on the competition is in the slight crispness that exists on the exterior. It’s subtle and, quite frankly easy to miss, but because they proof accordingly and because they use just the right amount of yeast, poof: a whisper of a seal forms. The glaze helps too. A standard selection fills the case: old-fashioneds, bear claws, iced sprinkles, the usual. And for $5 you’re walking out of there like you’re the prince of Dubai.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
1103 West Gray, Houston
713-524-4005
christysdonutshouston.restaurantcreator.website
Readers' Choice: Shipley Do-Nuts
Multiple Locations
shipleydonuts.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!