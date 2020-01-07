Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Enchiladas

Best Enchiladas: Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

With 19 variations on the menu, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen is Tex-Mex mandatory in this town. For 20 years, Sylvia Casares has been spatula-serving love onto Houstonians’ plates with the jolting flavor and perfect texture that keeps them coming back. The El Paso cheese and onion, or ground beef slathered with chili gravy, is a must try. Or the new Stieler Hill cabrito stuffed. (That’s goat, by the way.) Or the Tampico shrimp enchiladas sautéed in lemon butter and finished with sauce Veracruzana. Mole poblano is on hand too. When Garfield takes a break from lasagna—you can find him at Sylvia’s.

6401 Woodway, Houston

713-334-7295

sylviasenchiladas.com



Readers' Choice: El Tiempo Cantina

2814 Navigation, Houston

713-222-6800

eltiempocantina.com