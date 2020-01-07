 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Taste the rainbow.
Taste the rainbow.
Photo by Paula Murphy

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Enchiladas

Houston Press | January 7, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Enchiladas: Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

With 19 variations on the menu, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen is Tex-Mex mandatory in this town. For 20 years, Sylvia Casares has been spatula-serving love onto Houstonians’ plates with the jolting flavor and perfect texture that keeps them coming back. The El Paso cheese and onion, or ground beef slathered with chili gravy, is a must try. Or the new Stieler Hill cabrito stuffed. (That’s goat, by the way.) Or the Tampico shrimp enchiladas sautéed in lemon butter and finished with sauce Veracruzana. Mole poblano is on hand too. When Garfield takes a break from lasagna—you can find him at Sylvia’s.

6401 Woodway, Houston
713-334-7295
sylviasenchiladas.com

Readers' Choice: El Tiempo Cantina
2814 Navigation, Houston
713-222-6800
eltiempocantina.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

