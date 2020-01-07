Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Enchiladas

Best Enchiladas: Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
With 19 variations on the menu, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen is Tex-Mex mandatory in this town. For 20 years, Sylvia Casares has been spatula-serving love onto Houstonians’ plates with the jolting flavor and perfect texture that keeps them coming back. The El Paso cheese and onion, or ground beef slathered with chili gravy, is a must try. Or the new Stieler Hill cabrito stuffed. (That’s goat, by the way.) Or the Tampico shrimp enchiladas sautéed in lemon butter and finished with sauce Veracruzana. Mole poblano is on hand too. When Garfield takes a break from lasagna—you can find him at Sylvia’s.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
6401 Woodway, Houston
713-334-7295
sylviasenchiladas.com
Readers' Choice: El Tiempo Cantina
2814 Navigation, Houston
713-222-6800
eltiempocantina.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!