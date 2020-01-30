 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Goat curry at The Blind Goat, MasterChef Christine Ha's Vietnamese street food concept at Bravery Chef Hall.EXPAND
Goat curry at The Blind Goat, MasterChef Christine Ha's Vietnamese street food concept at Bravery Chef Hall.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Food Hall

Houston Press | January 30, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Best Food Hall: Bravery Chef Hall

Even before it opened, it was more than just a food hall. Bravery Chef Hall was designed to showcase Houston’s incredible culinary talent, and it serves that up in spades. Curated by owner and founder Anh Mai, each of the chef’s counters is a unique, made-in-Houston concept with a menu that you won’t find elsewhere.

You’ve got Vietnamese street food at The Blind Goat by MasterChef season 3 winner and blind cook Christine Ha; incredible pastas and Roman-style pizza by Ben McPherson at BOH Pasta & Pizza; fresh, high-quality sushi and robata items by Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee at Kokoro; locally raised grilled meats by Jess DeSham Timmons at Cherry Block; and British gastropub eats at Atlas Diner by chef Richard Knight.

Complemented by stellar beverage options—cocktails on tap and made-to-order libations by David Daiquiri at Lockwood Station; beautiful craft cocktail creations by Jonathan Gallardo at Secret Garden; and wine on tap at the Bravery anchoring wine bar—Bravery Chef Hall shows us exactly how awesome and creative and talented Houston’s culinary scene is, and that’s why we love it.

409 Travis, Houston
713-909-0691
braverychefhall.com

Readers' Choice: Conservatory
1010 Prairie, Houston
832-919-8382
conservatoryhtx.com

 
