Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best French Fries

Houston Press | January 16, 2020 | 4:00am
Best French Fries: Boheme

An entire tray of crisp, wet french fries plus bae plus Calvin Harris minus bae plus vodka all in a dimly lit rose-colored setting? With dozens of eclectic nooks to park it for the night or at least a while? That’s some tasty ambiance right there.

Boheme has become a local French fry destination thanks to this decadent pile of potato garnished generously with ingredients like hoisin, sriracha, garlic mayo, curry mayo, smoked pork shoulder and more. The amalgamation of flavor on the Vietnamese and Bangkok fries hit it every time and at $12 and $15 respectively, yes, they also make for a perfectly acceptable meal replacement. Here one minute, gone the next.

307 Fairview, Houston
713-529-1099
barboheme.com

Readers' Choice: Bernie's Burger Bus
berniesburgerbus.com

 
