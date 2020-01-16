Best Of Houston® 2020: Best French Fries

Best French Fries: Boheme

An entire tray of crisp, wet french fries plus bae plus Calvin Harris minus bae plus vodka all in a dimly lit rose-colored setting? With dozens of eclectic nooks to park it for the night or at least a while? That’s some tasty ambiance right there.

Boheme has become a local French fry destination thanks to this decadent pile of potato garnished generously with ingredients like hoisin, sriracha, garlic mayo, curry mayo, smoked pork shoulder and more. The amalgamation of flavor on the Vietnamese and Bangkok fries hit it every time and at $12 and $15 respectively, yes, they also make for a perfectly acceptable meal replacement. Here one minute, gone the next.

307 Fairview, Houston

713-529-1099

barboheme.com



