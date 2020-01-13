Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Fried Chicken

Best Fried Chicken: La Lucha

An ode to shuttered fried chicken and oyster shack the San Jacinto Inn, this neighborhood favorite from restaurateur and chef Ford Fry blends old-school nostalgia with a modern, chefy touch, offering a decadent menu that is made to be shared...or not, depending on your hunger level that day. While you should totally slurp up some “Gulf Gems” (oysters), the “Pollo Especiale” is the real reason to get your hands dirty. Here, you can order your golden, boldly seasoned, crispy-as-all-hell fried bird in pieces by the half or whole. Both options grant you buttery biscuits, house pickles, and dippables like honey sambal, oyster mayo and green harissa. Feeling crazy? Add a half-pound of fried Gulf shrimp.

1801 North Shepherd, Houston

713-955-4765

laluchatx.com



Readers' Choice: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

1815 Washington, Houston

832-40-4022

gusfriedchicken.com