Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Get your ultra-crisp and well-seasoned bird by the whole or half at this grade "A" fried chicken spot.
Get your ultra-crisp and well-seasoned bird by the whole or half at this grade "A" fried chicken spot.
Photo by Ralph Smith Photography

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Fried Chicken

Houston Press | January 13, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Fried Chicken: La Lucha

An ode to shuttered fried chicken and oyster shack the San Jacinto Inn, this neighborhood favorite from restaurateur and chef Ford Fry blends old-school nostalgia with a modern, chefy touch, offering a decadent menu that is made to be shared...or not, depending on your hunger level that day. While you should totally slurp up some “Gulf Gems” (oysters), the “Pollo Especiale” is the real reason to get your hands dirty. Here, you can order your golden, boldly seasoned, crispy-as-all-hell fried bird in pieces by the half or whole. Both options grant you buttery biscuits, house pickles, and dippables like honey sambal, oyster mayo and green harissa. Feeling crazy? Add a half-pound of fried Gulf shrimp.

1801 North Shepherd, Houston
713-955-4765
laluchatx.com

Readers' Choice: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
1815 Washington, Houston
832-40-4022
gusfriedchicken.com

 
