Spend the afternoon with gelato among other things at Rosie Cannonball.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Gelato

Houston Press | January 17, 2020 | 4:30am
Best Gelato: Rosie Cannonball

The Goodnight Hospitality team packs heavy talent, among them is executive pastry chef Shawn Gawle, whose thick resume includes institutions and modern kitchens alike from both the Chicago and New York circuits (Tru, L20, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Corton).  In 2011, he was awarded New York Rising Star by StarChefs, and in 2012 nabbed a spot on Food & Wine's list of best new pastry chefs. Welcome to Houston, Shawn Gawle—thanks for bringing the skills.

With local dairy and eggs that go in the mix, and the best tools for the trade, a Cattabriga Effe batch freezer, flavors are as simple and ethereal as garden fresh hybrid mint varieties intertwined with just a hint of salinity. Or pistachio garnished with tart pomegranate. The texture is excellent, the flavors straightforward and expertly layered.

Gelato flavors change often and come accompanied with desserts if not ordered by the scoop, big or small.

1620 Westheimer, Houston
832-380-2471
rosiecannonball.com

Readers' Choice: Dolce Neve Gelato
4721 North Main, Houston
832-767-2183
dolcenevegelato.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

