Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Gelato

Best Gelato: Rosie Cannonball

The Goodnight Hospitality team packs heavy talent, among them is executive pastry chef Shawn Gawle, whose thick resume includes institutions and modern kitchens alike from both the Chicago and New York circuits (Tru, L20, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Corton). In 2011, he was awarded New York Rising Star by StarChefs, and in 2012 nabbed a spot on Food & Wine's list of best new pastry chefs. Welcome to Houston, Shawn Gawle—thanks for bringing the skills.

With local dairy and eggs that go in the mix, and the best tools for the trade, a Cattabriga Effe batch freezer, flavors are as simple and ethereal as garden fresh hybrid mint varieties intertwined with just a hint of salinity. Or pistachio garnished with tart pomegranate. The texture is excellent, the flavors straightforward and expertly layered.

Gelato flavors change often and come accompanied with desserts if not ordered by the scoop, big or small.

1620 Westheimer, Houston

832-380-2471

rosiecannonball.com



Readers' Choice: Dolce Neve Gelato

4721 North Main, Houston

832-767-2183

dolcenevegelato.com