Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Greek Food

Best Greek: Helen Greek Food & Wine

Greek cuisine at its finest touches the soul because, perhaps, Greece is where the soul was first born. Dining at Helen Greek Food & Wine is romantic in a sense that the space, the food, the wine marry so effortlessly it feels as one complete thought.

Located in Rice Village, the elongated setting is founded on ancient red brick reminiscent of a West Village haunt; it has neighborhood appeal, it’s intimate, it’s classy, it’s casual. Chef William Wright adheres to classic combinations like Htipiti, gyro, souvlaki, and with deft execution, holds true to the tenant of simplicity.

The wine list is all Greek, baby. Which means you can try something new in assyrtiko, while at the same time satisfying the need for chardonnay. Xinomavro is Nebbiolo gone to Vegas. Get lost in this wine list beginning with the by-the-glass selection—but do enjoy at least one glass, as Greek wine was made to be enjoyed with Greek food.

Shaved fennel, bright citrus. Pulpo. Fresh myzithra cheese with flaky phyllo. Catch of the day Branzino moist and gently releasing off its herb-dusted skin—courtesy of Frixos at Blue Horizon Seafood Market, located just blocks away. Stepping into Helen Greek is an instant respite from the frenzied climate behind.

2429 Rice, Houston

832-831-7133

helengreek.com/rice-village



Readers' Choice: Niko Niko's

Multiple Locations

nikonikos.com