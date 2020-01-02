 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Line 'em up, knock 'em down.
Line 'em up, knock 'em down.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Hot Dog

Houston Press | January 2, 2020 | 4:00am
Best Hot Dog: Yoyo's Hot Dog

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival let out and all of a sudden Yoyo’s hot dog cart was a hundred customers deep—on top of the other hundred or so people who also had been fantasizing about that juicy, crisp, saucy topped wiener. As the line moves efficiently, when asked "One or two?" after all that anticipation, "Two" is typically the answer. Open since 2014 in the Rice Village, Yoyo is accustomed to a non-stop shift 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m, three days a week, and has his assembly line on lock as box after box of yolky-hot dog buns are stripped open to be warmed.

The wiener is thick, juicy and caramelized from the grill due to being split for speed and loaded on top of that is the gangbuster mix that has us all whispering “Yoyo dog” late at night. Onions with a hint of soy, caramelized to blackness, top the dog with a more crispy version to follow, lastly dressed with secret aioli and sriracha sauces. Yoyo finishes each hot dog himself and can flip cash and change quickly from his fanny pack (or there is a convenient touch screen nearby).

Their Facebook page is a good place to check for scheduling alerts as they have expanded from Rice Village to The Ice Barn in Sugar Land as well.

5555 Morningside, Houston
713-839-6207
facebook.com/yoyoshotdog

Readers' Choice: Good Dog
903 Studewood, Houston
832-800-3647
1312 West Alabama, Houston
346-800-3647
gooddoghouston.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

