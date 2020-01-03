 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Climb the "Hill" or ("the Mountain").
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Ice Cream

Houston Press | January 3, 2020 | 4:30am
Best Ice Cream: Nu Cafe

One on top of the next, paper-thin ribbons of Taiwanese snowflake ice layered high as the razor-sharp blade whirs against a frozen cylinder of coconut ice cream. While the ice cream itself, devoid of preservatives, carries genuine flavor, its remarkable texture is where this ordinary treat transcends status quo. “Hills” and “Mountains” are topped with sprinkles of ingredients or pureed swirls and it’s kind of amazing, given the thinness, how long it holds its shape before melting. As far as flavors go: chocolate, vanilla, sure, but avocado, taro, sea salt caramel, too. With snowflake ice at Nu Cafe, the melt-in-your-mouth experience has been redefined.

9889 Bellaire, Houston
713-771-7771
nucafehouston.com

Readers' Choice: Fat Cat Creamery
1901 North Shepherd, Houston
713-869-1080
fatcatcreamery.com

 
