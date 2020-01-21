 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Look at that monster.
Photo by Kate McLean
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Italian Bakery

Houston Press | January 21, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Italian Bakery: La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe

When gazing at the elegant carnival of world-class pastry on display, there might not be a bakery that warrants as much excitement, here or in Italy, as La Sicilia. Pristine, fanned layers of sfogliatella, croissants the size of your face, sweet to savory, each offering is made daily in threes and fours so when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Cannolo and bomboloni are fried fresh daily, stuffed to order with fillings like strawberry cheesecake, tiramisu, and more—be sure to try those lusty croissants stuffed with the same fillings. Ciambella, crostata, glazed pinwheels with plump raisins. A variety of elongated butter cookies sold by the pound. Lavazza beans ground to order and pulled with perfect crema. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and salads are all available too. Pastry chef Diego Chiarello, originally from Sciacca, Sicily, opened La Sicilia in 2018 and Houston is lucky he did.

515 Westheimer, Houston
713-636-2900
lasiciliausa.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

