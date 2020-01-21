Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Italian Bakery

Best Italian Bakery: La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe

When gazing at the elegant carnival of world-class pastry on display, there might not be a bakery that warrants as much excitement, here or in Italy, as La Sicilia. Pristine, fanned layers of sfogliatella, croissants the size of your face, sweet to savory, each offering is made daily in threes and fours so when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Cannolo and bomboloni are fried fresh daily, stuffed to order with fillings like strawberry cheesecake, tiramisu, and more—be sure to try those lusty croissants stuffed with the same fillings. Ciambella, crostata, glazed pinwheels with plump raisins. A variety of elongated butter cookies sold by the pound. Lavazza beans ground to order and pulled with perfect crema. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and salads are all available too. Pastry chef Diego Chiarello, originally from Sciacca, Sicily, opened La Sicilia in 2018 and Houston is lucky he did.

515 Westheimer, Houston

713-636-2900

lasiciliausa.com