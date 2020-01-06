Best of Houston® 2020: Best Japanese Restaurant

Best Japanese Restaurant: Kata Robata

Can it take ten years for a restaurant to mature to its full potential? In the case of Kata Robata, the restaurant has always executed highly, but this past year during its tenth anniversary, it seemed to soar to new heights. Just take a seat at the perennially packed sushi bar to witness the masterful artistry of the sushi kitchen, which turns out plate after beautiful plate of glistening, meticulously cut fish. Try chef Manabu Horiuchi’s signature chawanmushi Japanese egg custard, or his latest sensational creation — the Texas Wagyu Katsu Sando — to understand the meaning of the term “foodgasm.”

From sushi to sashimi, to creative takes on Japanese cuisine, to seemingly simple items like the spicy soy ramen — they even have an incredible happy hour! — when it comes to Japanese cuisine, Kata represents Houston’s finest.

3600 Kirby, Houston

713-526-8858

katarobata.com

Readers' Choice: Kata Robata