Best of Houston® 2020: Best Mediterranean

Best Mediterranean: Arpi’s Phoenicia Deli

When you think that Phoenicia Specialty Foods, the specialty grocer by the Tcholakian family, started more than three decades ago with a small deli that specialized in shawarma, you come to realize how special Arpi’s Phoenicia Deli is. Arpi, the family matriarch, still works her eponymous deli daily, so that when you come in, she’s often there serving you. We’ll take a chicken shawarma and a side of tabouleh, a beet salad, some roasted cauliflower, a hummus, and some of the phenomenal muhammara dip, please. Family friendly, affordable and incredibly consistent, their self-serve pita stand is always a hit too.

12151 Westheimer, Houston

281-558-0416

phoeniciafoods.com



Readers' Choice: Fadi's Mediterranean Grill

Multiple Locations

fadiscuisine.com