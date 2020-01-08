 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Selection of Mediterranean sides at Arpi's Phoenicia Deli.EXPAND
Selection of Mediterranean sides at Arpi's Phoenicia Deli.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Mediterranean

Houston Press | January 8, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Best Mediterranean: Arpi’s Phoenicia Deli

When you think that Phoenicia Specialty Foods, the specialty grocer by the Tcholakian family, started more than three decades ago with a small deli that specialized in shawarma, you come to realize how special Arpi’s Phoenicia Deli is. Arpi, the family matriarch, still works her eponymous deli daily, so that when you come in, she’s often there serving you. We’ll take a chicken shawarma and a side of tabouleh, a beet salad, some roasted cauliflower, a hummus, and some of the phenomenal muhammara dip, please. Family friendly, affordable and incredibly consistent, their self-serve pita stand is always a hit too.

12151 Westheimer, Houston
281-558-0416
phoeniciafoods.com

Readers' Choice: Fadi's Mediterranean Grill
Multiple Locations
fadiscuisine.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >