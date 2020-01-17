 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Every Houstonian needs to experience a trip to El Bolillo Bakery.
Every Houstonian needs to experience a trip to El Bolillo Bakery.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Mexican Bakery

Houston Press | January 17, 2020 | 5:00am
AA

Best Mexican Bakery: El Bolillo Bakery

The El Bolillo Bakery is like a fantasy world that’s open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week and is never not full and is always fresh-baked. Speed racks and shelves of colorful conchas y empanadas y galletas y so many baked delights it’s like all those pencil-thin models out there can take their romaine and shove it, for real.

Tres leches by the slice, but come on, you could probably finish a whole cake if you really tried. Speaking of, cakes are on the ready for pickup or can be ordered ahead of time for special occasions like quinceañeras, or weddings, or bachelorette parties.

Crisp, doughy churros. Thick slices of buttered bread with a clean coat of sugar glinting from the fluorescent light bulbs overhead. Pan for tortas and sacks of bolillos line the walls as if decoration—but no, ‘twould be a waste. Tortillas so fresh the bag is fogged with steam. El Bolillo has plenty of queso fresco and crema on hand too. And if you’re feeling a little guilty about the quantity of baked goods accumulating on the tray, there are small baskets of fruit strategically placed throughout the store. As if.

2517 Airline, Houston
713-861-8885
elbolillo.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >