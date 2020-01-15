 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Masterfully handling the kaak.
Masterfully handling the kaak.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Middle Eastern Bakery

Houston Press | January 15, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Best Middle Eastern Bakery: We're-Dough Bakery

Fresh-yeast breads, prepared crisp or fluffy embody this Lebanese Halal bakery whose menu tends to lean more savory than sweet. It’s hard not to exhale and relax with a Turkish coffee in a black velvet armchair as Arabic melodies waft overhead. Circular manoush flatbread are prepared a variety of ways, ground beef, onions and tomatoes being a classic. Thin, crisp sajj is rolled with fresh and savory combinations like labneh yogurt, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and mint. Both manoush and sajj can be prepared with sweet ingredients too.

And the kaak. You must try the kaak. Whatever you do, get down on this kaak, a sesame seed-coated grilled cheese that looks like a purse introduced at New York Fashion Week. Oh, the delight to take it down, bite by bite, cheese oozing from within.

Moving on— warm, individual, fresh-yeast stuffed pockets come topped with combinations like dates and cheese, and kishek, a sour yogurt that is absolutely delightful. The butter and sugar pie is baked-to-order-crisp and hits the table in a pool of butter and fresh pistachios, with more surprises within.

But definitely eat the kaak.

6437 Westheimer, Houston
832-582-8877
we-re-dough.com

 
