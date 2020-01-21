 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Cow meat is so overrated.
Cow meat is so overrated.
Photo by Erika Kwee

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Plant-Based Burger

Houston Press | January 21, 2020 | 4:00am
Best Plant-Based Burger: The Bistro Burger at Verdine

The Bistro Burger at Verdine is the real deal Charles McNeil when it comes to feel-good, plant-based burgers. The patty is made from lentils, walnuts and mushrooms, and is the perfect combination of each. It doesn’t stop there. Caramelized onions, red pepper aioli, and cashew “chevre” are generously portioned making for saucy, flavor bomb bites. After being satisfied from the Bistro Burger at Verdine, it’s like, who even likes cow meat anyway?!?

 
