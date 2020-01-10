 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The double-cut pork chop at Field & Tides is a sight to behold.EXPAND
The double-cut pork chop at Field & Tides is a sight to behold.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Pork Chop

Houston Press | January 10, 2020 | 5:00am
AA

Best Pork Chop: Field & Tides

When you’re in the mood for a good ‘ole Southern-style pork chop, there’s no better place than Field & Tides in the Heights. Chef/owner Travis Lenig’s creation is a sight to behold: Double-cut and seared until it crusts golden brown at the edges, the thick, hefty chop is then smothered in an IPA mustard sauce and served over braised collards and cheesy Anson Mills grits. You might wonder if a cut this thick can still be juicy, but fear not. Lenig sous vides it before cooking, so that each bite is moist, juicy and lusciously pork-y — exactly how we like it.

705 East 11th, Houston
713-861-6143
fieldandtides.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

