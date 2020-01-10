Best of Houston® 2020: Best Pork Chop

Best Pork Chop: Field & Tides

When you’re in the mood for a good ‘ole Southern-style pork chop, there’s no better place than Field & Tides in the Heights. Chef/owner Travis Lenig’s creation is a sight to behold: Double-cut and seared until it crusts golden brown at the edges, the thick, hefty chop is then smothered in an IPA mustard sauce and served over braised collards and cheesy Anson Mills grits. You might wonder if a cut this thick can still be juicy, but fear not. Lenig sous vides it before cooking, so that each bite is moist, juicy and lusciously pork-y — exactly how we like it.

705 East 11th, Houston

713-861-6143

fieldandtides.com