Best of Houston® 2020: Best Romantic Restaurant

Best Romantic Restaurant: La Table Château

From the minute you step foot into La Table Château, it’s clear that it was designed with romance in mind. A beautiful canopy of drop lights hang from various lengths in the middle of the room, providing soft, attractive illumination. Velvet half-moon booths make it a pleasure to dine à deux, and elsewhere throughout the room, curved armchairs contribute to an ambiance that is as refined as it is intimate. With terrific French fare, including aphrodisiacal menu items such as oysters and soufflé, and stellar table-side offerings such as the cognac-marinated Tomahawk flambé, a night at La Table is an affair to remember.

1800 Post Oak, Houston

713-439-1000

latablehouston.com



Readers' Choice: Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith, Houston

713-522-9711

brennanshouston.com